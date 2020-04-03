U.S. expected to cover hospital costs of uninsured coronavirus patients

U.S. expected to cover hospital costs of uninsured coronavirus patientsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 21:43 IST
The Trump administration is expected to use coronavirus relief funds to pay hospitals that treat uninsured patients with the novel coronavirus as long as they do not bill them or issue unexpected charges, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The plan could be released on Friday, the Journal said.
