OWL moves Saturday matches for Chinese day of mourning

The Overwatch League matches set to be played this weekend in China have been shifted to recognize a day of mourning in the nation. China declared the day of mourning to recognize those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Saturday schedule has been moved to Sunday. The matches previously set for Sunday will be played on Monday. The start times remain the same. In Week 9 action on Sunday, the Shanghai Dragons will meet the Hangzhou Spark at 4 a.m. ET, followed by the Chengdu Hunters against the Guangzhou Charge at 6 a.m. ET. On Monday, the Hunters will play the Dragons at 4 a.m. ET, with the Charge meeting the Spark at 6 a.m. ET.

Overwatch League contests in North America will be played as scheduled this weekend. The Overwatch League season has moved online because of the coronavirus. All matches are available live and on demand on the Overwatch League YouTube channel.

