Left Menu
Development News Edition

87 per cent rise in coronavirus cases in Pakistan's Sindh: CM Murad Ali Shah

As three more coronavirus patients died in Pakistan's Sindh taking the provincial death toll to 14, the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah sounded alarm bells over the drastic rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the province.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 04-04-2020 03:43 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 03:43 IST
87 per cent rise in coronavirus cases in Pakistan's Sindh: CM Murad Ali Shah
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As three more coronavirus patients died in Pakistan's Sindh taking the provincial death toll to 14, the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah sounded alarm bells over the drastic rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the province. Sindh has 830 cases till Saturday, which is a sizable chunk of Pakistan's 2,686 confirmed cases.

Shah has said that there has been an 87 per cent rise in coronavirus cases across the province in the last 17-18 days. "This is alarming and more focused and collective efforts are needed to control the spread of the pandemic," he added.

In Sindh, the disease has reached the local transmission phase.47 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh on Friday, all of the new infections are cases of local transmission. Out of Friday's total, 38 of the cases were reported from Karachi. Shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for medical staff and testing kits is also adding to the severity of the crisis in the province, as reported by the Express Tribune.

Chief Minister Shah has directed all district headquarter (DHQ) hospitals to provide extra ventilators and other equipment they might have to frontline care hospitals, to speed up the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Meanwhile, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed the deaths of two more coronavirus patients in Karachi and one in Hyderabad, bringing the death toll in Sindh to 14.

The deceased from Karachi, aged 82 and 60 respectively, both tested positive on Wednesday and had contracted the disease through local transmission.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Dr. Jitendra Singh holds review meeting with MDoNER officers, NEDFI on COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. airlines apply for U.S. payroll help but terms still unclear

Major U.S. airlines applied on Friday for payroll grants from the U.S. Treasury meant to keep workers employed during a sharp downturn from the coronavirus, though the terms of any aid were still unclear and some warned that funds would not...

Texans' O'Brien defends trade of WR Hopkins

In his first public comments since the trade, Houston Texans head coach Bill OBrien defended the decision to send All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals last month. I would say the deal with Arizona was a deal that we felt...

Argentine grains export bottlenecks start to clear, pandemic uncertainty persists

Bottlenecks recently hobbling Argentine agricultural exports started to clear on Friday, despite measures by some mayors defying an order exempting overland freight and other trade activities from a nationwide lockdown to slow the coronavir...

Man who returned from Dubai infects 11 others with COVID-19 in MP

A man who had returned from Dubai on March 17 in Madhya Pradeshs Morena to perform final rites of his deceased mother, has infected 11 persons with COVID-19. The man invited neighbours and his family members for the last rites ceremony of h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020