Two killed in knife attack in southeastern France - mayor

Two killed in knife attack in southeastern France - mayorReuters | Lyon | Updated: 04-04-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 16:33 IST
Two people were killed and four others injured in a knife attack in the southeastern French town of Romans-sur-Isère on Saturday, the mayor said.
The attack took place in the morning outside a bakery where customers had queued, according to Mayor Marie-Hélène Thoraval who said the assailant had been arrested.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
