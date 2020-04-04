UK records fourth successive daily high in COVID-19 deaths

Britain on Saturday reported 708 more deaths from COVID-19 -- the fourth successive daily high -- as the number of confirmed cases rose to nearly 42,000

"As of 9am (0800 GMT) 4 April, a total of 183,190 people have been tested of which 41,903 tested positive. As of 5pm on 3 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 4,313 have sadly died," the health ministry said in a statement.(AFP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.