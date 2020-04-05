Spain records lowest rise in COVID-19 deaths, says Authorities

Left Menu
Madrid [Spain], April 5 (ANI) Spain reported 809 new deaths due to the coronavirus on Saturday bringing up the total to 11,744 deaths, however, Spanish authorities are viewing a silver lining here as it is the lowest increase since March 26.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Madrid [Spain], April 5 (ANI) Spain reported 809 new deaths due to the coronavirus on Saturday bringing up the total to 11,744 deaths, however, Spanish authorities are viewing a silver lining here as it is the lowest increase since March 26. Spanish Authorities said that the new deaths represent a rise of 7.3 percent, which is the lowest rise to be recorded since March 26 when the deaths first started spiking, as reported by CNN.

On Thursday, Spain's death toll crossed 10, 000, joining Italy as the countries to report five-digit death tolls. As per the data of Spanish authorities, there are now 124,736 cases of COVID-19, but the number of fresh cases reported in one day has also come down.

The number of reported cases in on day has risen by only 3 percent since Friday, which is a dramatic decrease from the peak of the disease in the country on March 19, when an increase of 27 percent was recorded in the number of fresh cases in one day. The Spanish Health Ministry also reported that 34,219 people have recovered from the virus, 4,000 more than the number of people recovered on Friday, which is a 12 percent increase.

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Saturday the extension of the country's lockdown until April 25 in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. "The cabinet on Tuesday will again ask for authorisation from parliament to extend for a second time the state of alert until Saturday, April 25 at midnight,' Sanchez said in a televised speech. (ANI)

