Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISKP chief's arrest traces roots of Kabul gurdwara attack to Pakistan

Mawlawi Abdullah aka Aslam Farooqui, the so-called emir of Pakistan-sponsored module of the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP), is under detention by Afghan forces for the massacre of 27 Sikh worshippers at Shor Bazaar Gurudwara in Kabul on March 25.

ANI | Abul | Updated: 05-04-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 10:48 IST
ISKP chief's arrest traces roots of Kabul gurdwara attack to Pakistan
ISKP chief Mawlawi Abdullah (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Mawlawi Abdullah aka Aslam Farooqui, the so-called emir of Pakistan-sponsored module of the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP), is under detention by Afghan forces for the massacre of 27 Sikh worshippers at Shor Bazaar Gurudwara in Kabul on March 25. The ISKP has been on its back foot in recent months following continued operations by the US forces and separately by the Taliban.

Last November, Afghan officials said the ISKP was completely defeated in Nangarhar, one of the key eastern provinces where it first sought to establish a stronghold after its birth in January 2015. In the years since, they have claimed responsibility for a string of horrific bombings across Afghanistan, according to Al Jazeera. The group emerged in Afghanistan following Pakistan's operation against armed groups in North Waziristan, close to the Afghan border, which displaced more than one million people.

Farooqi had been active in several roles within the group, both in Pakistan and in Afghanistan, the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement after the interrogation of the ISKP chief. As the Afghan NDS said, it was understood that Farooqi is a Pakistani national and belongs to the Mamozai tribe and from the Orakzai agency area on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. He was earlier associated with the proscribed Lashkar-e-Tayebba (LeT) group and then the Tehreek-e-Taliban terror group.

Farooqi replaced Mawlawi Zia-ul-Haq aka Abu Omar Khorasani as the ISKP chief in April 2019. Along with operative's chief, four Pakistani nationals and ISIS members - Masoudullah from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khan Mohammad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salman from Karachi, and Ali Mohammad from Islamabad were also arrested in the special operation conducted by the Afghan security forces on Saturday.

The above evidence show that the Kabul gurdwara attack must have been orchestrated by Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) which is trying to promote ISKP in Afghanistan to keep a check on the Taliban. This was the deadliest attack since the peace deal was signed between the US and the Taliban in Doha in February end. The US has agreed to completely withdraw its troops from war-torn Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan has been trying to take advantage of this opportunity to help terrorist groups operate freely in Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, Modi to ensure smooth supply of medical goods, note significance of Yoga in COVID-19 crisis

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to ensure the smooth functioning of the global supply chains for critical pharmaceuticals and medical goods to fight the coronavirus pandemic and discussed the significa...

Marianne Faithfull hospitalised with COVID-19

Singer-actor Marianne Faithfull has been hospitalized in London with coronavirus. The 74-year-old veteran artiste is currently stable, her management told Rolling Stone magazine.Marianne Faithfulls manager Francois Ravard has confirmed that...

10 Indonesians who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi booked by UP Police

Ten Indonesian nationals, including 5 women, who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin Delhi, have been booked under various section of the Indian Penal Code, sections of Epidemic Diseases Act and Foreigners Act, 1897, informed Ghazi...

PM tweets #9pm9minute to remind people to light up diyas on Sunday night

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reminded people to light up lamps on Sunday night to show the countrys collective resolve to fight coronavirus9pm9minute, the prime minister tweeted to remind people of the exerciseModi had on Friday urged p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020