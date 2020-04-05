COVID-19: Police book Pak cleric, 6 others for violating govt order banning religious congregations

The Islamabad Police on Sunday booked former Lal Masjid cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz and six others for "disobeying a government order, spreading fear and inciting people against the state," despite a ban on prayer congregations imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The case was registered with the Aabpara police station against Aziz and six others under section 505(b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offense against the state or against the public tranquility) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), Dawn reported.

According to police, Aziz, last Friday, gathered around 400 people at Lal Masjid for prayer despite a ban on prayer congregations imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. "He provoked the sentiments of people," the police were quoted as saying.

Officials deployed around the mosque informed them of the ban on prayer congregations and the misuse of loudspeakers, but they flouted the measures. The deposed cleric, in February this year, went into a three-day standoff with the Islamabad administration demanding separate land for the establishment of Jamia Hafsa-- a female madrassa adjacent to one of the largest mosques in the country. (ANI)

