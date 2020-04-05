Spain coronavirus toll rises to 12,418

Madrid [Spain], April 05 (Sputnik/ANI): Spain on Sunday reported new 774 deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the toll to 12,418. The number of cases in the European country has risen to 130,759 after 6,023 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. According to the Spanish health ministry, 38,080 people have recovered from the disease, and 58,744 people were hospitalized. About 6,800 people remain in intensive care units.

Madrid has confirmed 37,584 cases with around 4,900 fatalities, while the region of Catalonia has registered 26,032 cases with about 2,600 fatalities. Spain has extended the high alert regime in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic through April 11. (Sputnik/ANI)

