World News Roundup: Italy's health minister eyes next phase; UK coronavirus deaths could reach 7,000 to 20,000 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

As COVID-19 deaths steady, Italy's health minister eyes next phase

Italy's health minister outlined plans on Sunday for broader testing and beefed-up health services as part of a package of measures that would follow a future easing of the country's coronavirus lockdown. Roberto Speranza said it was too early to say when Italy would be able to lift the measures imposed across the country on March 9, when it became the first country in Europe to impose a general lockdown to slow the spread of the virus.

It's April in Paris, but French told to stay indoors

Parisians have been warned not to succumb to the tempting sunny spring weather and to remain indoors to help fight the spread of the coronavirus that has killed 7,560 in France. France, like other countries, has confined its residents home since March 17 to curb the spread of the virus. The measures have been extended until April 15, and are likely to be extended again.

UK coronavirus deaths could reach 7,000 to 20,000: Ferguson

UK deaths from the coronavirus could rise to between about 7,000 and 20,000 under measures taken to slow the spread of the virus, Neil Ferguson, a professor at Imperial College in London who has helped shape the government's response, said on Sunday. "We had an exponentially growing curve of infections which we interrupted at a certain time," the epidemiologist told the BBC's Andrew Marr program.

Iran's deaths from coronavirus reach 3,603: health ministry

The death toll in Iran from the outbreak of the new coronavirus has reached 3,603, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement broadcast live on state TV on Sunday. One hundred and fifty-one people have died in the past twenty-four hours, he said.

Albania's coronavirus cases surge for the third day in a row

Albania reported 28 new cases of the new coronavirus on Sunday and said a failure to respect social distancing had led to the highest numbers of infections over the last three days. The COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus has killed 20, infected 361 and caused three to need help breathing, the Public Health Institute said.

It added that 104 had recovered. Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 674 to 12,418

Spain's coronavirus death toll has risen by 674 to 12,418 in the last day, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. A day earlier the toll rose by 809.

Pope opens Holy Week amid pandemic; says now is the time to serve

Pope Francis marked a surreal Palm Sunday in an empty St. Peter's Basilica, urging people living through the coronavirus pandemic not to be so concerned with what they lack but how they can ease the suffering of others. The service, kicking off Holy Week events leading to Easter, usually attracts tens of thousands of people to a St. Peter's Square bedecked with olive and palm trees. The service normally includes a long procession of cardinals, priests and faithful carrying palm fronds.

Germany reports the third straight drop in the daily rate of new coronavirus infections

Germany's confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 5,936 in the past 24 hours to 91,714 on Sunday, the third straight drop in the daily rate of new cases, according to data from the government's Robert Koch Institute. Sunday's figure amounted to a drop of 146 cases compared with 6,082 new infections recorded on Saturday, itself a fall from 6,174 new infections on Friday.

Coronavirus deaths in the Netherlands rise by 115 to 1,766

The number of deaths caused by the new coronavirus in the Netherlands has increased by 115 to 1,766, health authorities said on Sunday. Confirmed infections increased by 1,224 to 17,851, the Dutch Institute for Public Health said.

Exclusive: Planned $1 billion U.S. aid cut would hit Afghan security force funds

A planned $1 billion cut in U.S. aid to Afghanistan would come from funds for Afghan security forces, according to three U.S. sources, a step expert said would undercut both Kabul's ability to fight the Taliban and its leverage to negotiate a peace deal with them. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the reduction on March 23 and threatened to slash the same amount next year to try to force Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival Abdullah Abdullah to end a feud that has helped stall U.S.-led peace-making efforts in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.