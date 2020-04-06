PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 6

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 6Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 05:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 05:35 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
- Bailey rejects monetary financing as tool in virus crisis https://on.ft.com/39EFbSE - Rolls-Royce set to ditch targets and suspend dividend https://on.ft.com/39IIOXO
- UK turns to EU support for repatriation flights https://on.ft.com/34f8GJO Overview
- The Bank of England will not resort to monetary financing in order to shield Britain's economy from the coronavirus crisis, its governor Andrew Bailey said. - U.K. aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc will abandon its targets on profits, cash and deliveries, and suspend its dividend, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
- Britain has secured the European Union's help to cover costs of repatriation flights from Japan, U.S. and Peru, using a programme by the bloc that subsidises efforts to get stranded nationals home. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
