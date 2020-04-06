Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil skids on oversupply fears, stocks jump on virus slowdown

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 06:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 06:10 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil skids on oversupply fears, stocks jump on virus slowdown

Oil prices skidded on Monday after Saudi-Russian negotiations to cut output were delayed, keeping oversupply concerns alive, while stocks jumped as investors were encouraged by a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases. In currency markets, sterling fell after British Prime Minister was admitted to hospital following persistent coronavirus symptoms as the pandemic rapidly spreads.

Brent crude fell as much as $3 in early Asian trading after Saudi Arabia and Russia postponed a meeting over a potential pact to cut production to Thursday. Analysts said the news could lead to some sell-off in currency markets too.

Also weighing on the pound were fears other senior government officials who were in the same briefing as Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be affected by the virus, said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto, Canada. The pound fell 0.4% in early trade on Monday in a knee-jerk reaction and was last down 0.3% at $1.2222.

"It is stating the obvious to say the viral outbreak and the containment measures to fight it are central to market action," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets. Indeed, equity investors looked at the positives with major European nations including France and Italy reporting lower fatality rates.

U.S. stock futures jumped more than 1.5% in early Asian trading on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope the country was seeing a "levelling off" of the coronavirus crisis. The gains came despite New York Governor Andrew Cuomo cautioning that it was not yet clear whether the crisis in the state had reached a plateau. Investors took solace from the fact that COVID-19 cases appeared to be reaching a peak in Europe with Italy seeing the number of patients in intensive care falling for the second consecutive day.

In Asia, Australia's benchmark index added 0.5%, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2% while South Korea's KOSPI index climbed 1.4%. That left MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares outside of Japan up 0.1%. China markets were closed for a public holiday.

"Focus in markets will now turn to the path out of lockdown and to what extent containment measures can be lifted without risking a second wave of infections," National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland wrote in a note. "Key to a strong rebound in China will be the ongoing lifting of containment measures with Wuhan – the epicentre of the outbreak – set to lift containment measures on April 8."

Strickland, however, noted many in China were still subject to social distancing and isolation restrictions to prevent a resurgence in infections. The pandemic has claimed more than 64,000 deaths as it further exploded in the United States and the death toll climbed in Spain and Italy, according to a Reuters tally.

Concerns about heavy damage to the global economy have pushed investors into the perceived safety of government bonds where yields are at or near all-time lows. Elsewhere in currencies, the dollar was up a touch against the yen at 108.58.. The euro was barely moved at $1.0803 while the risk sensitive Australian dollar was up 0.2% at $0.6004.

In commodities, Brent crude futures slipped 6.2%, or $2.13, to $31.98 a barrel while U.S. crude dived 7.4%, or $2.12, to $26.12. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,612.9 an ounce.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Appoints Mark A. Weinberger As An Independent Board Member

US Domestic News Roundup: United slashes New York-area flights due to coronavirus; Trump says he may take drug to treat coronaviru and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tesla engineers show ventilator prototype on YouTube

Engineers at Tesla Inc showed a prototype for a ventilator on Sunday evening in a video published on the companys YouTube channel, as hospitals around the country overwhelmed by coronavirus patients face device shortages.The design for the ...

Fnatic, mousesports dominate ESL Europe Stage 2 openers

Natus Vincere, mousesports and Fnatic each won Sunday to open Stage 2 of the Counter-Strike Global Offensive ESL Pro League Season 11s European competition. After claiming the top spot in Group C in Stage 1, mousesports was undefeated Sunda...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil skids on oversupply fears, stocks jump on virus slowdown

Oil prices skidded on Monday after Saudi-Russian negotiations to cut output were delayed, keeping oversupply concerns alive, while stocks jumped as investors were encouraged by a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases. In curr...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Well meet again Queen Elizabeth invokes WW2 spirit to defeat coronavirusQueen Elizabeth told the British people on Sunday that they would overcome the coronavirus outbreak if they stayed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020