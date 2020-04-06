ADVISORY-China yuan, PBOC alerts were issued in error and are withdrawn

Automated alerts on PBOC yuan fixing were issued in error and are withdrawn. China's mainland markets are closed for a public holiday on Monday and there is no midpoint fixing. ALERTS NUMBERS: AZN0FNM00 AZS0FNM01 AZT0FNM01

ALERTS DATE: April 6, 2020 ALERTS TIME: 0030 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.