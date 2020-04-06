Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak court declares overcrowding in jails as unconstitutional, empowers inmates to sue govt

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-04-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 14:25 IST
Pak court declares overcrowding in jails as unconstitutional, empowers inmates to sue govt

A Pakistani court has declared that overcrowding in jails is unconstitutional and ruled that a prisoner can sue the government and prison authorities for inhuman treatment during imprisonment, media reports said on Monday. The Islamabad High Court (IHC), after hearing the petitions filed by Adiala jail inmates, issued directives to the federal government and Islamabad's commissioner for observance of provisions in jail manual as well as in the international conventions and treaties related to the well-being of inmates, Dawn news reported.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, in the 38-page verdict, observed that the "intolerable and shockingly inhuman and degrading treatment highlighted in the proceedings in hand meets the threshold of the hypothetical illustration in the above judgement. "It is, therefore, obvious that the incarcerated prisoners, subjected to the unimaginable degrading and inhuman treatment highlighted in these proceedings, may have become entitled to seek damages against the prison authorities and the state".

Most of the victims of the deteriorating criminal justice system are those who belong to economically and socially marginalized sections of the society. They do not have the means to access the courts nor has the state fulfilled its constitutional obligation in ensuring that each citizen receives inexpensive and expeditious justice mandated under the Constitution, the Chief Justice said. The inmates had claimed they could not access the courts fearing punishment by the prison authorities for attempting to draw their attention towards their plight, the report said.

A commission constituted by the court to inquire into the prisoners' miseries disclosed that the overall prison population at the time of filing of the report was around 74,000 while the authorised capacity was 55,634, the report said. Out of 73,721 prisoners across the country, more than 60 per cent (i.e. 44,847) have not been convicted by any court and a large number of them are suffering from serious illnesses such as HIV, tuberculosis, hepatitis and mental diseases, the commission said in the report, adding that jails lack proper medical facilities, doctors and paramedical staff.

It said the toilets lacked sanitation and the prisoners may have to "wait for hours" for their turn because of overcrowding while the privileged managed to exploit the system by getting themselves admitted to a hospital even when not in need. Subsequently, the court declared that "overcrowding of prisons, failure to segregate prisoners in accordance with the provisions of the Jail Manual, inhuman and degrading treatment, denial of prompt and timely health assistance, denial of access to proper legal advice and courts, is unconstitutional".

It directed the federal government "to take immediate steps… to ensure that prisoners incarcerated in the prisons across Pakistan are dealt with and treated in conformity with the obligations of the State of Pakistan pursuant to ratification of the conventions", the report added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Boko Haram bombers kill seven in Cameroon

Seven people were killed when two suicide bombers, suspected to be members of Nigerias Boko Haram jihadist group, attacked a village in northern Cameroon on Sunday, police and a local official said on MondayTwo Boko Haram bombers blew thems...

Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer to return for 'Call Me...' sequel, says director

Actors Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer are coming back for the sequel of Call Me by Your Name, director Luca Guadagnino has confirmed. The filmmaker said Michael Stuhlbarg and Esther Garrel, who played parents to Chalamets Elio in the 20...

Coronavirus: RSS cancels programmes between April and June

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak SanghRSS has cancelled training modules and programmes scheduledbetween April and June in view of the novel coronavirusoutbreak, its joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya said onMondayThese include over 90 Sangh ...

USAID's education program prepares Morocco to adopt virtual learning

USAID investments in education programming prepare countries to adopt flexible and resilient learning systems.Coronavirus is shutting down schools and affecting learning opportunities for over 1.5 billion children and youth around the globe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020