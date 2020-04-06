Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Nepal extends lockdown till April 15

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-04-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 17:36 IST
Coronavirus: Nepal extends lockdown till April 15

The Nepal government on Monday extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown by another eight days till April 15 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. Nepal has so far recorded nine COVID-19 cases, out of which one person has recovered. The decision to extend the lockdown was taken at a Cabinet meeting as the country entered into the second phase of the coronavirus outbreak with the first case of locally transmitted person confirmed on Friday in Western Nepal.

This is the second time that the government has extended the lockdown. The government had initially announced a week-long nationwide shutdown on March 24. On March 29, it was extended till April 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Countries must tackle 'horrifying' domestic abuse surge amid lockdowns - UN chief

By Emma Batha LONDON, April 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - U.N. chief Antonio Guterres has called on governments to take urgent measures to tackle a horrifying global surge in domestic violence fuelled by worldwide lockdowns to curb the spr...

Soccer-England boss Southgate takes 30% wage cut as FA revenue hit

England manager Gareth Southgate has agreed a 30 wage reduction according to British media reports after the FAs CEO Mark Bullingham said on Monday that its highest earners would take significant pay cuts during the coronavirus crisis. The ...

Oil falls after Saudi Arabia, Russia delay meeting

Oil prices fell on Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia delayed a meeting to discuss output cuts that could help to reduce global oversupply as the coronavirus pandemic pummels demand.Brent crude fell more than 3 when Asian markets opened b...

Prepare 'graded plan' to slowly open departments in non-hotspots of COVID-19, work on war footing to mitigate economic impact: PM to ministers

Indicating a phased lifting of the current nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked the Union ministers to prepare a graded plan to slowly open departments in non-hotspots of the COVID-19, and work on a war footing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020