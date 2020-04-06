Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court turns away religious clash over Washington transit ads

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:39 IST
U.S. Supreme Court turns away religious clash over Washington transit ads
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a religious rights dispute brought by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington against the Washington area transit authority over its policy barring advertisements in its stations and on buses and trains on divisive issues including religion. The conservative-majority court, usually receptive to religious rights claims, declined to review the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's 2015 policy that bars political, religious and advocacy advertisements in the transportation system that serves the U.S. capital region.

One of the nine justices, conservative Brett Kavanaugh, would not have been able to participate due to his prior service on a court that previously dealt with the case. That means the Supreme Court could have turned out to be split 4-4 between its liberal and conservative justices, leaving the conservative majority unable to ensure a victory in the case. "Because the full court is unable to hear this case, it makes a poor candidate for our review," conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in a statement regarding the court's action.

If Kavanaugh had participated "our intervention and a reversal would be warranted," Gorsuch added. A federal judge in Washington declined to impose an injunction blocking the advertisement policy. The decision was upheld in 2019 by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which ruled that the policy did not discriminate against religious entities.

Archdiocese officials argued that the transit agency's policy violated religious and free speech rights guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment as well as a federal law called the Religious Freedom Restoration Act that protects religious rights. The legal fight stemmed from the archdiocese's unsuccessful attempt to buy advertisements in 2017 just before Christmas. The proposed advertisement, to be placed on the side of buses, featured an image of three shepherds and a shining star in a reference to events surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ as described in the Bible.

Archdiocese officials did not deny that the advertisements were of a religious nature, saying they were intended to spread a Christian message. Archdiocese lawyers argued that the transit agency applied the policy inconsistently, noting that the agency approved advertisements promoting Christmas shopping placed by commercial entities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

13 new positive cases in Kerala, active cases 266

Thirteen more people, including three who had returned after attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi, have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Monday, taking the total number of active cases to 266, Chief Minister P...

U.S. death toll from coronavirus tops 10,000 -Reuters tally

The U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus topped 10,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally.The United States has the third-highest number of reported deaths from the disease in the world, exceeded only by Italy with 16,523 and Spa...

Report: Competition committee plans May meeting; PI review likely punted

NFL competition committee members are planning on their May meeting going on as scheduled May 19-20 in California. The competition committee is a nine-person panel charged with reviewing and implementing on-field rules and proposals for cha...

Premier League clubs face backlash as FIFA urges action

Premier League clubs are facing a backlash after Liverpool tapped into public funds during the coronavirus pandemic while FIFA on Monday urged players and clubs to reach agreement over wage reductions. English top-flight clubs, among the we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020