Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak PM reshuffles Cabinet after damning report on sugar and wheat crisis

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:40 IST
Pak PM reshuffles Cabinet after damning report on sugar and wheat crisis

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reshuffled his Cabinet and sacked some key advisors for their alleged role in a recent sugar and wheat crisis the country. Khan's move comes just days after a report by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) directly or indirectly blamed some ministers and officials in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the sugar and wheat crisis.

The FIA in its 32-page report last week termed the government’s decision to allow export of sugar unjustified as it pushed up price of sugar by 30 per cent at the beginning of the year. The key casualty of Monday's move was Jehangir Khan Tareen, the chairman of Task Force on Agriculture. He was considered very close to Khan and had played a key role in cobbling up the current coalition government.

Considered as the leading sugar tycoon, he was accused of pocketing tens of millions of rupees in direct government subsidies as well through artificial price hike. Prime minister's Office in a statement said that Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar will be replaced by Syed Fakhar Imam as the federal minister for national food security.

Bakhtiar was given the charge for the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Bakhtiar was not direct beneficiary but his brother owned sugar mills which benefitted from the crisis. Khan also appointed Babar Awan as his political advisor and Azam Swati as minister for narcotics control, Syed Fakhar Imam as minister for food security and Hammad Azhar as minister for industries. Abdul Razzak Dawood, advisor on Industries and chairman of Sugar Advisory Board, was also removed.

The prime minister also accepted the resignation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Khalid Maqbool Siddique as the federal minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication and appointed MQM-P’s Amin ul Haq in his place. Khan also sacked Mohammad Shahzad Arbab as his adviser on civil service affairs. He also removed Hashim Popalzai as secretary ministry of food security and appointed Omar Hameed in his place.

The action was taken after Khan promised not to spare those found guilty of creating and profiteering off the sugar and wheat crisis. However, further action may be taken after the compilation of a detailed report. Separately, the government removed Shabbar Zaidi as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman and appointed Nausheen Javaid Amjad in his place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

13 new positive cases in Kerala, active cases 266

Thirteen more people, including three who had returned after attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi, have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Monday, taking the total number of active cases to 266, Chief Minister P...

U.S. death toll from coronavirus tops 10,000 -Reuters tally

The U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus topped 10,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally.The United States has the third-highest number of reported deaths from the disease in the world, exceeded only by Italy with 16,523 and Spa...

Report: Competition committee plans May meeting; PI review likely punted

NFL competition committee members are planning on their May meeting going on as scheduled May 19-20 in California. The competition committee is a nine-person panel charged with reviewing and implementing on-field rules and proposals for cha...

Premier League clubs face backlash as FIFA urges action

Premier League clubs are facing a backlash after Liverpool tapped into public funds during the coronavirus pandemic while FIFA on Monday urged players and clubs to reach agreement over wage reductions. English top-flight clubs, among the we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020