Left Menu
Development News Edition

Revered S African Hindu spiritual leader cremated in live broadcast due to COVID-19

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 07-04-2020 01:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 01:22 IST
Revered S African Hindu spiritual leader cremated in live broadcast due to COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The cremation of a Hindu religious leader in South Africa was telecast live on Monday for his followers who could not attend the last rites due to the 21-day national lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. Swami Premananda Puri, 74, died of pneumonia and two COVID-19 tests conducted as a precautionary procedure by specialists treating him were both confirmed negative, said officials of the Sri Ramakrishna Dham, which he established in 2001.

Swami Premananda was one of the most revered Hindu religious leaders in the sprawling Indian suburb of Lenasia, south of Johannesburg. Hundreds of devotees of Sri Ramakrashna Dham were asked to stay away from the cremation service, as only 50 people are allowed at funerals due to lockdown restrictions in South Africa.

The Swami was lauded by a number of speakers for his humanitarian work and guidance, especially to children. "A video presentation by the Swami recorded by the national public broadcaster, SABC, is now used across the globe to teach peace and tolerance," said producer Yashika Singh.

Swami Premananda was renowned for initiating programs especially for children at the Dham, including an annual Children's Cultural Festival at which children from across the country participated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump spoke with Biden about U.S. coronavirus response -sources

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday about the governments handling of the coronavirus crisis, according to two people familiar with the phone call. Biden, the front-runner for his par...

Sao Paulo expects 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

The epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Latin America, Brazils Sao Paulo state, has said it expects 111,000 deaths in the next six months, and extended its stay-at-home measures another two weeks. The forecast -- an official projection...

Will Sherlock Season 5 be renewed? What else we can expect from fifth season

Sherlock Season 5 is undoubtedly a highly-anticipated television series and fans have been passionately looking forward to BBC for the confirmation. As the network has not released any official details on the show yet, the avid fans and fol...

UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care as COVID-19 symptoms worsen

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened though his Downing Street office said he was still conscious.Britain has no formal succession plan should the prime m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020