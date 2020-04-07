Denmark to start easing coronavirus restrictions

Denmark is to gradually lift restrictions put in place to fight the new coronavirus, starting with the reopening of daycare nurseries, kindergartens and primary schools from April 15. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that according to health authorities "it is appropriate and justified to start a slow opening. But on condition that everyone keeps their distance and washes their hands." The reopening of schools will take place gradually, with kindergartens and primary schools opening from April 15 and middle and high schools waiting until May 10, she told a press conference on Monday.

Bars, restaurants, nightclubs, shopping centres, hairdressers and massage parlours will remain closed, and gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited. "Daily life is not going to return as before for the moment. We will live with many restrictions for many more months," the prime minister warned.

Border closures remain in place and travel abroad is not recommended. Large gatherings are prohibited until August. Frederiksen called on Danes to keep observing health rules and social distancing.

"A little slip in our individual behaviour can have a big impact on our well-being as a society," she said. Denmark closed its borders to foreigners on March 14, the same day it recorded its first coronavirus fatality, and days later closed bars and restaurants and most shops.

The Nordic nation has recorded 4,875 infections and 187 deaths related to COVID-19. It is the second European country after Austria to unveil its plans for a gradual easing of restrictions.(AFP) RUP RUP

