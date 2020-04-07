Left Menu
Swiss jobless rate rises in March, only small coronavirus impact so far

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 07-04-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 11:19 IST
The Swiss unemployment rate rose to 2.9% in March, from 2.5% in February, as the government's efforts to avoid new coronavirus-related layoffs with a shorter working hour scheme seemed to be paying off so far. The Alpine country, were 584 people have died of COVID-19 respiratory disease so far and almost 22,000 tested positive, has closed shops, restaurants and bars throughout the country to keep a lid on infections.

The number of registered unemployed increased to 135,624 in March, from 117,822 in February, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Tuesday. A quarter of Switzerland's workers, around 1.3 million people, had been put on shorter hours at the end of last week, the government said on Saturday.

