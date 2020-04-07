Left Menu
Official says Boris Johnson on oxygen support, not ventilator

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not on a ventilator but has had some oxygen support, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

ANI | Ondon | Updated: 07-04-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 14:16 IST
St Thomas' Hospital in London where British prime minister Boris Johnson is admitted (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not on a ventilator but has had some oxygen support, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday. "He's not on a ventilator no ... The prime minister has received some oxygen support and he is kept under, of course, close supervision," Gove told the London-based LBC radio, adding that if Johnson's condition changes the government will make an official statement.

Johnson was taken to intensive care on Monday night after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street said. Johnson has asked British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him, a Downing Street spokesman was quoted by Xinhua news agency.

The prime minister, 55, was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London with "persistent symptoms" on Sunday night, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus. The spokesman said the prime minister was moved on the advice of his medical team and is receiving "excellent care."

Johnson was one of the first world leaders to be diagnosed with COVID-19, nearly two weeks ago, and was relocated to the intensive care ward as a precautionary measure, Downing Street said on Monday. His fiancee, Carrie Symonds, is pregnant and also recovering from coronavirus symptoms. Thousands have offered Johnson well wishes, including world leaders such as France's Emmanuel Macron and President Trump. In Britain, many have put their political differences aside and wished the prime minister a speedy recovery.

There are now more than 52,000 confirmed cases of the virus in Britain and 5,373 recorded deaths. (ANI)

