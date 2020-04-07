Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Pell acquittal, pope compares "unjust sentences" to persecution of Jesus

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 18:25 IST
After Pell acquittal, pope compares "unjust sentences" to persecution of Jesus
George Pell (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Just hours after Australia's highest court threw out the sex abuse conviction of the Vatican's former treasurer, Pope Francis offered his morning Mass for all those who suffer from unjust sentences, which he compared to the persecution of Jesus. The court's ruling quashed convictions that Cardinal George Pell sexually assaulted the two choir boys in the 1990s. It allowed the 78-year-old to walk free from jail, ending the case of the most senior figure accused in the global scandal of historical sex abuse that has rocked the Roman Catholic Church.

"I would like to pray today for all those people who suffer unjust sentences resulting from intransigence," Francis said, speaking before the start of the Mass. Francis did not mention Pell, the cardinal who was put in charge of Vatican finances by Francis in 2014. Francis compared the suffering of those inflicted with unjust sentences today to the persecution of Jesus by Jewish community elders, with "obstinacy and rage even though he was innocent".

The pope chooses an intention for Mass each day before leading the service in his residence. In recent weeks, the pope's intentions for nearly all of his daily Masses have been related to the coronavirus pandemic. Pell, a polarising figure in Australia for his conservative views, remained a cardinal but lost his treasurer role in the run-up to becoming the highest-ranked Catholic official worldwide to be jailed for child sex offenses.

He was serving a six-year sentence on one charge of sexual penetration of a child under 16 and four charges of an indecent act with a child under 16, which the plaintiff said took place when Pell was archbishop of the city of Melbourne. The seven judges of the High Court agreed unanimously that the jury in the cardinal's trial "ought to have entertained a doubt" about his guilt, ordering his conviction be quashed.

"I hold no ill will toward my accuser, I do not want my acquittal to add to the hurt and bitterness so many feels; it is certainly hurt and bitterness enough," Pell said in a statement shortly before he was driven away from the maximum-security Barwon Prison near Melbourne. The Vatican has welcomed the Australian court's ruling, praising Pell for having "waited for the truth to be ascertained".

A statement said the Vatican had always had confidence in Australian judicial authorities and reaffirmed the Holy See's "commitment to preventing and pursuing all cases of abuse against minors". It noted that Pell had always maintained his innocence. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) said it was "dismayed and heartbroken" by the verdict. "This is a disappointing ruling that only exacerbates the mistrust survivors feel," SNAP Australia said in a statement.

An investigation of Pell by the Vatican was mooted at the time of his conviction but never formally begun. Francis appointed Pell to overhaul the Vatican's vast finances in 2014. At 78, three years past the age at which bishops and Vatican officials normally hand in their resignation, Pell is not expected to return to a Holy See job.

Pell had been on a leave of absence from the post, whose formal title is Prefect for the Secretariat of the Economy, since 2017. Last year, the pope named a successor, Spanish Jesuit priest Juan Antonio Guerrero Alves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

69 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu, total cases increased to 690

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu has surged to 690 after 69 new cases were reported on Tuesday. Beela Rajesh, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary said 63 out of 69 people who tested positive today attended a single event.Samples of ...

Stock markets surge ahead on virus fight hopes

Global stock markets posted strong gains for a second straight session Tuesday as investors seized on signs of a slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus, while some governments began making plans to ease restrictions. Investors are bettin...

Saudi expects up to 200,000 virus cases within weeks: minister

Saudi Arabias health minister on Tuesday warned of a huge spike in coronavirus cases of up to 200,000 within the coming weeks, state media reportedWithin the next few weeks, studies predict the number of infections will range from a minimum...

EU announces 15 bn euros to fight virus worldwide

The European Union is to put up 15 billion euros USD 16.4 billion to help poor countries fight the coronavirus epidemic, the blocs chief announced on Tuesday. European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said the money would help countries...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020