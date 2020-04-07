Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York registers record 731 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:04 IST
New York registers record 731 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 deaths in the state hit a new one-day peak, with 731 people dead in the largest single-day increase in fatalities since the coronavirus crisis engulfed the state, the epicentre of the pandemic in the US. 'The bad news is 5,489 New Yorkers have lost their lives to this virus. That is up from 4,758, the largest single day increase. That’s 731 people who we lost. Behind every one of those numbers is an individual, is a family, is a mother, is a father…," Cuomo said.

The state has a total of 138,836 coronavirus cases and as of Tuesday 5,489 people have died, up by 731 from Monday morning. Cuomo said the number of newly hospitalized patients is also up from Monday. In what he described as "good news", Cuomo said daily ICU admissions and daily intubations numbers are down. “And right now we're projecting that we are reaching a plateau in the total number of hospitalizations and you can see the growth… is starting to flatten. Again this is a projection. It still depends on what we do and what we do will affect those numbers. This is not an act of God that we're looking at. It's an act of what society actually does,” he said in his daily media briefing.

The Governor said he is coordinating with Governors of New Jersey and Connecticut on plans to restart the economy and daily life. “We're not there yet. But this is not a light switch that we can just flick one day, and everything goes back to normal. We're going to have to restart that economy, we're going to have to restart a lot of systems that we shut down abruptly. And we need to start to plan for that,” he said. He said that he has spoken to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont about “coming up with a regional metropolitan tri-state approach” to restart the economy and get everything up and running as quickly as possible.

Cuomo’s grim announcement on the increase in COVID-19 deaths came after the state witnessed an “effectively flat” death toll for two days and saw drop in number of hospitalizations and ICU admissions, which the Governor has said could be “good signs” of a “possible flattening” of the coronavirus curve in the state. On Monday, Cuomo had offered a slight glimmer of hope when he said the death toll in the state has been “effectively flat for two days.” In the 24 hours since April 4, the death toll grew to “all-time increase” of 630. But on both Sunday and Monday, fewer than 600 deaths from the virus were reported in New York - 594 on Sunday, 599 on Monday. In New York City, the number of cases had reached 68,766 and the death toll was 2,738.

Cuomo has said while the death toll is not good news, “the possible flattening of the curve is better than the increases that we have seen.” His aide Jim Malatras had said based on the earliest projections, it was estimated that the pandemic peak in the state would come at the end of April and would require around 110,000 beds just for COVID19 patients. Cuomo earlier announced the state is increasing the maximum fine for violations of the state's social distancing protocol from USD 500 to USD 1,000 to help address the lack of adherence to social distancing protocols.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa eases wine export restrictions caused by coronavirus lockdown

South Africas wine industry will be allowed to export its products again after the government bowed to heavy lobbying and agreed to relax lockdown rules imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national...

MP Human Rights Commission writes to state CS after several staff members test COVID-19 positive

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has written to the States Chief Secretary, seeking details of whether proper protocol was followed after several staff members of the states Health Department tested positive for COVID-19. This com...

Ireland likely to extend economic shutdown

Irelands chief medical officer does not expect to be in a position to recommend the lifting of severe restrictions on economic activity and the movement of people by April 12.At this moment in time, we are not anticipating a recommendation ...

SPECIAL REPORT-How federal snafus slowed testing at a top U.S. hospital

The lab directors at the University of Virginia Medical Center felt powerless. In early March, people began arriving with symptoms of COVID-19. One complained of a cough and had just returned from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020