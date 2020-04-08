Left Menu
T1 sign 'AZK' to play Valorant

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 04:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 04:50 IST
Former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Overwatch professional Keven "AZK" Lariviere signed with T1 to play Valorant, the Korean-based organization announced Tuesday. AZK will be paired with longtime teammate Braxton "Brax" Pierce.

AZK was banned from Valve's CS:GO events along with Brax in 2015 following a match-fixing scandal while they were with iBUYPOWER. AZK also competed with Denial eSports, among other teams, in CS:GO before transitioning to Overwatch when he joined Team Liquid in 2016. He later shuffled back to CS:GO the following year.

Valorant, Riot Games' new tactical shooter title, is a five-on-five, character-based game that has nine playable agents. Polygon.com wrote of Valorant, "The game's closest comparison is Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, with a little bit of Rainbow Six Siege mixed in." Dotesports.com called the game a combination of CS:GO and Overwatch. --Field Level Media

