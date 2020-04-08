Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN condemns rocket attack on Tripoli hospital as Libya braces for COVID-19

The United Nations (UN) has condemned the shelling of a hospital here which it termed a "clear violation of international law", as Libya struggles to prepare for an outbreak of the new coronavirus.

ANI | Tripoli | Updated: 08-04-2020 07:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 07:21 IST
UN condemns rocket attack on Tripoli hospital as Libya braces for COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations (UN) has condemned the shelling of a hospital here which it termed a "clear violation of international law", as Libya struggles to prepare for an outbreak of the new coronavirus. Several projectiles landed in the grounds of Al Khadra General Hospital, injuring six in an area held by the internationally recognised government of Libya, as reported by Al Jazeera

Forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar were blamed for the attack. Meanwhile, the situation for Libya's Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) and other 700,000 refugees looks worrisome as the UN has warned of an outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an immediate ceasefire in view of coronavirus. However, he warned there were "enormous difficulties to implementation as conflicts have festered for years, distrust is deep, with many spoilers and many suspicions."

"And in many of the most critical situations, we have seen no let-up in fighting -- and some conflicts have even intensified," Guterres said. He added, "My objective now is to stop the war; it is not to make a judgment, it is to stop the war. Obviously, it is clear, when I arrived in Libya, that there was an attack by Marshal Haftar's forces to Tripoli, and that was the beginning of the conflict that we have witnessed since then.

But my objective now is to make sure that the ceasefire, whose technical aspects were agreed by the representatives of both sides but not signed, that that ceasefire is implemented. We must stop this war." Libya has so far reported 17 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, including one death. Libya has also enforced a nation-wide curfew to control the spread of the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Country folk singer John Prine dies at 73 of coronavirus complications -report

Grammy-winning singer John Prine, who wrote his early songs in his head while delivering mail and later emerged from Chicagos folk revival scene in the 1970s to become one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, died on Tuesd...

African-Americans dying of coronavirus at higher rates, preliminary data shows

The new coronavirus is killing African-Americans at a higher rate than the U.S. population at large, according to preliminary numbers from Louisiana, Michigan and Illinois that officials say point to disparities in health and healthcare acc...

UN experts urge to protect children from violence during COVID-19 pandemic

Independent UN human rights experts have called on States to boost child protection measures to help safeguard the welfare of millions of children who may be more exposed to violence, sale, trafficking, sexual abuse and exploitation during ...

Imran Khan expresses dismay day after arrest of doctors

A day after doctors and medical personnel were lathi-charged and arrested in Pakistan for demanding Personal Protective Equipment PPE kits to fight coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his dismay over the police action. The Imra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020