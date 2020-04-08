Left Menu
In last 24 hours US reports close to 2000 deaths linked to COVID-19

The United States had a gloomy day on Tuesday as it reported a record daily figure of 1,939 deaths bringing up the total toll of COVID-19 positive deaths to 12,844, which is fast closing on tolls in the other worst-hit countries such as Italy and Spain.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2020 07:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 07:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In the United States, New York City remains the hotspot with 731 deaths new deaths on Tuesday. The city so far has reported 5,489 deaths. New York City has seen the largest number of cases and deaths within the state, with 74,601 cases. New York State has reported 1,39,875 cases of coronavirus.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he is worried about coronavirus cases and hospitalizations increasing again as some people start to leave their homes, CNN reported. He said, "The weather has turned warm. People have been in their homes for one month, everyone has cabin fever and they're coming out in greater numbers." (ANI)

