China on Tuesday reported 62 positive cases of novel coronavirus out of which 59 were migrated and three domestic cases.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 08-04-2020 07:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 07:36 IST
China reports 62 new COVID-19 cases as mainland creeps back to life
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

China on Tuesday reported 62 positive cases of novel coronavirus out of which 59 were migrated and three domestic cases. Two more deaths have been reported in the mainland, one in Hubei province and the other one in Shanghai, according to CGTN.

The other 137 new asymptomatic cases were also logged. Meanwhile, other 1,095 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation. In an important step in coming back to life, Chinese authorities on Tuesday lifted the lockdown in Wuhan. The lockdown that was imposed in late January to contain the spread of the virus lasted 76 days.

Mostly everyone in the city including delivery men, office employees, doctors, and nurses were trapped ever since the lockdown came into effect. The provincial authorities have also lifted the temporary hold it had imposed on the local transport and inter-province transport, bringing back the crowds on the streets of Wuhan, as per Global Times. People in Hubei were given colour-coded QR codes, which indicates their health status. People with green QR codes indicating good health were let out of their homes

The easing of restrictions will be extended to Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged in December, and residents with a green QR code will be able to leave the city and the province. About 55,000 people are estimated to leave Wuhan by train on Wednesday, most of whom are heading to the Pearl River Delta, home to many of China's warehouses. The first train will go to Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region at 7:06 am, according to the local railway authority. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

Videos

