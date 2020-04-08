Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:28 IST
World News Roundup: Break for Asia's clogged capitals as coronavirus curbs traffic; Britain's Jewish Chronicle to seek liquidation and more
Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

UK PM Johnson stable after second night in intensive care battling COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care and was in a stable condition after receiving oxygen support for COVID-19 complications while his foreign minister directs the country's battle against the outbreak. Johnson, who tested positive nearly two weeks ago, was taken to St Thomas' hospital on Sunday evening as he had a persistent high temperature and cough but his condition deteriorated on Monday and he was rushed into an intensive care unit.

Mainland China reports 62 new confirmed cases of coronavirus

Mainland China reported on Wednesday 62 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, up from 32 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said, as the number of infections from people arriving from abroad surged. Mainland China's imported cases stood at 1,042 as of Tuesday, up 59 from day earlier, according to the health authority.

Spain hits 14,500 coronavirus deaths, big economic slump forecast

Spain's overnight death toll from the coronavirus edged higher again on Wednesday while the main business lobby warned the economy could slump up to 9% this year if lockdown restrictions remain beyond May. The health ministry said 757 people died over the past 24 hours, up from 743 people the previous day, marking the second daily rise in a row and bringing the total death toll to 14,555 - the world's second-highest after Italy.

Break for Asia's clogged capitals as coronavirus curbs traffic

Strict lockdowns, school closures and curbs on commerce are giving Asia's congested capitals rare respite from transport mayhem, as the global fight to contain the coronavirus creates a free-flow of traffic not seen in years. Horns have fallen silent across many Asian cities as cars, vans and motorcycles hum along highways in India, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia, home to some of the world's worst traffic jams, and its worst levels of air pollution.

Israelis mark Passover, a celebration of freedom, in virtual isolation

The Jewish Passover holiday typically draws crowds of Israelis outside to burn heaps of leavened bread, commemorating the Biblical exodus from slavery in Egypt. But on Wednesday a tightened coronavirus lockdown meant the streets of Jerusalem and other cities were nearly empty on the first day of the week-long holiday, when they would normally be dotted with fires and columns of smoke.

'Painful lesson': how a military-style lockdown unfolded in Wuhan

As the world grapples with the escalating coronavirus pandemic, China reopened the city of Wuhan on Wednesday, allowing its 11 million residents to leave for the first time in over two months, a milestone in its effort to combat the outbreak. But while the operation to contain Wuhan's coronavirus outbreak has been hailed as a success by China and many international health experts, it didn't come easy.

Trains full on first day of Japan's coronavirus emergency, but some shops shut

Commuters heading to work packed into trains in the Japanese capital on Wednesday, the first day of a state of emergency aimed at containing the coronavirus outbreak, with some expressing confusion over how best to restrict their movements. The scenes across central Tokyo contrasted with deserted streets and tough lockdowns elsewhere in the world because authorities have no penalties, in most cases, with which to enforce calls for people to stay home and businesses to shut.

Germany's short-time work fix offers Europe a crisis model

A tried-and-tested German model of sending workers home in exchange for job guarantees during downturns could help the European Union limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic. EU ministers voiced support in principle on Tuesday for a plan to raise 100 billion euros ($109 billion), against 25 billion euros of government guarantees, to subsidise wages so that firms can cut working hours rather than sack people.

Britain's Jewish Chronicle to seek liquidation

Britain's Jewish Chronicle, which describes itself as the world's oldest Jewish newspaper, is to seek liquidation, one of the most high profile media casualties of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to a collapse in advertising spend. Founded in 1841, the title - often known as the JC - said the liquidation was expected to be finalised in the coming two to three weeks and it would make every effort to continue to publish over that time.

WHO denies being 'China-centric' after Trump comment

World Health Organization officials on Wednesday denied that the body was "China-centric" and said that the acute phase of a pandemic was not the time to cut funding, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would put contributions on hold. The United States is the top donor to the Geneva-based body which Trump said had issued bad advice during the new coronavirus outbreak.

