NiP re-sign former Paladins team to compete in Valorant

Ninjas in Pyjamas re-signed their former Paladins team to compete in the new Riot Games title Valorant. The organization announced Wednesday that former Paladins captain Erik "Bird" Sjolsten will coach a lineup that features Dylan "DiGeDoG" Chainski, Leander "Isbittenner" Aspestrand, Malkolm "Bonkar" Rench and Aleks "Alex" Suchev.

The team won two Paladins World Championships before being released by NiP in November 2019. "We are extremely excited for the chance to continue as a team in Riot's new title Valorant under the NiP banner," Bird said in a team news release. "Our success in Paladins derived from a team-first perspective and we intend to keep it that way. We made the decision to transition to Valorant as a team in order to keep our synergy and put the focus on learning the game itself as efficiently as possible."

The organization is in the process of finding a fifth player to complete the roster before Valorant's official launch this summer. NiP chief operating officer Jonas Gundersen said the team wanted to start strong with the new release.

"Assembling a roster in a newly released game is an exciting challenge," Gundersen said. "You never quite know how the game will play out and have to make some educated guesses as to what skillset translates best into high performance in a game like Valorant. So with that, re-signing our old Paladins roster is one of the greatest things I could imagine.

