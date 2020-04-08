Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Boris Johnson improving and sitting up in bed, says Rishi Sunak

PTI | London | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:45 IST
COVID-19: Boris Johnson improving and sitting up in bed, says Rishi Sunak

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who remains in the intensive care unit at a London hospital with coronavirus infection, is improving and sitting up in bed, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday. Leading the daily Downing Street briefing, the Indian-origin finance minister gave an update on the prime minister's health, stressing that Johnson was receiving “excellent care” at the National Health Service (NHS) St. Thomas’ Hospital in London and was “doing well”.

"The latest from the hospital is that the prime minister remains in intensive care where his condition is improving," Sunak said. "I can also tell you that he has been sitting up in bed and engaging positively with the clinical team... The Prime Minister is not only my colleague and my boss but also my friend, and my thoughts are with him and his family," he said, adding that his illness is a reminder how “indiscriminate this disease is”.

The senior Cabinet minister, who is next in line after UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for Johnson should the need arise during the outbreak, gave the latest figures on the impact of COVID-19 in the UK - which registered another major rise in daily death toll of 938 fatalities to hit 7,097 on Wednesday. He reiterated the government's advice for the public to continue to follow strict social distancing instructions and admitted that there were some tough times ahead for the economy. “I can’t stand here and say I will save every single job and every single business. In spite of what are unprecedented measures in scale and scope, I can’t stand here and say I can save every single job, protect every single business or indeed every single charity. That’s just simply not possible,” he said.

The briefing centred around an announcement of a 750-million pounds fund to support the UK’s charities to help them survive through the pandemic as Sunak thanked the sector for “holding together our social fabric”. He said the latest funding is part of the government's wider economic strategy to support businesses and communities through the crisis, based on the principle that "we all depend on each other". “The simplest acts have the potential to change lives. We need the gentleness of charities in our lives,” he said. The minister indicated that a special Cobra committee meeting will be chaired by Dominic Raab on Thursday when the Cabinet will consider all the latest scientific data on the UK's impact of the lockdown measures, after which any discussion around lifting the restrictions can be considered next week.

The government has urged the British public to continue to follow strict social distancing rules before a decision to review the measures can be taken. Johnson was due to take a call on lifting the severe social distancing conditions next Monday, at the end of the initial 21-day semi-lockdown announced by him in a televised address on March 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Consider a larger fund pie to TN, HC tells Centre

Expressing concern over the Centre allocating Tamil Nadu only Rs 510 crore so far to fight coronavirus, the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed it to consider increasing the states share. Taking a serious view of violation of the lockdo...

Chile announces $2 billion fund to benefit informal workers amid coronavirus outbreak

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Wednesday announced a fresh 2 billion fund to help support the countrys informal workers as the coronavirus outbreak continues to batter the South American nations economy.Chiles government had previous...

New York state reports most coronavirus cases in world, overtaking Spain -Reuters tally

New York state on Wednesday reported the most coronavirus cases in the world, overtaking Spain, according to a Reuters tally. The U.S. state has 149,316 reported cases compared with Spain at 146,690. Italy is now in third place with 139,422...

Syrian air force behind chemical attacks, investigation team finds

Syrian Arab Air Force pilots flying Sukhoi Su-22 military planes and a helicopter dropped bombs containing poisonous chlorine and sarin nerve gas on a village in the countrys western Hama region in March 2017, a new team at the global chemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020