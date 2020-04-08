Left Menu
Development News Edition

France knife attack suspect charged with terrorism offences, murder

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:55 IST
France knife attack suspect charged with terrorism offences, murder

A man who killed two people in a knife attack in southeastern France at the weekend is a refugee from Sudan and has been charged with terrorism offences and murder, the French anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday.

Five people were also wounded in Saturday's attack. The 33-year-old suspect probably acted alone, "without having been given any orders by a terrorist organisation", the office said in a statement. It added that the man, who worked locally, had not been known to police forces or intelligence services. He had arrived in France in August 2016 and obtained refugee status in June 2017.

When police arrested him shortly after the attack, he was kneeling on a pavement and praying in Arabic. A search of his home revealed documents with a religious connotation in which the author complained in particular of living in a country of "unbelievers".

France has experienced a wave of attacks by Islamist militants in recent years. Bombings and shootings in November 2015 at the Bataclan theatre and other sites around Paris killed 130 people, and in July 2016 an Islamist militant drove a truck through a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing 86.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zoom hires former Facebook security chief to beef up privacy, safety

Zoom Video Communications Inc has tapped former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser and set up an advisory board to improve the privacy and security of its rapidly growing video-conferencing app amid a global backlash. The app...

Starting to run out of time to build facilities to assist coronavirus efforts -Army Corps

The Army Corps of Engineers said on Wednesday that time was running out to build new facilities to help in efforts to combat the coronavirus around the United States.Were beginning to run out of time, Lieutenant General Todd Semonite told r...

Biden is the last person standing in the 2020 Democratic presidential race

Former Vice President Joe Biden emerged as the Democrat who will challenge Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election after Senator Bernie Sanders ended his bid for the partys nomination on Wednesday.Americans will vote in th...

Turkey eyes ban on layoffs to soften blow from coronavirus

Turkey would ban layoffs for three months under draft legislation aimed at protecting those lacking job security and mitigating the blow to the economy from the coronavirus outbreak, two senior officials told Reuters. The proposed law would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020