Valorant closed beta breaks Twitch streaming marks

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 00:27 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Valorant is off to a record-setting start on Twitch. The closed beta product from Riot Games opened by setting records on the streaming platform.

Valorant, once known only as Project A, officially launched in beta testing on Tuesday. Just hours into the kickoff, the beta broke Twitch's record hours watched in a single day -- 34 million hours watched -- plus a new mark with 1.7 million concurrent viewers. "With Valorant, Riot Games has proven once again that building a strong community on Twitch from day one is key to success," said Ben Vallat, senior vice president of alliances and corporate development at Twitch. "We're seeing incredible excitement across the community and, just as with League of Legends, we're pleased to be a part of Valorant's success story from the start."

The only game to approach that level of concurrent viewership was the 2019 League of Legends World Championship final. Last Friday, Valorant broke a single-day Twitch viewership record when 12.2 million hours were watched of the gameplay capture event.

