COVID-19 outbreak: Consignment of medicines arrives in Sri Lanka from India

A consignment of medicines arrived in Sri Lanka from India on Wednesday, as South Asia battles with the coronavirus outbreak.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 09-04-2020 07:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 07:55 IST
A consignment of medicines arrived from India in Sri Lanka.. Image Credit: ANI

A consignment of medicines arrived in Sri Lanka from India on Wednesday, as South Asia battles with the coronavirus outbreak. "Another gift consignment of medicines arrives from #India to #SriLanka. Cooperation in these difficult times is a mark of a strong friendship! And a big thank you to @airindiain for undertaking this amazing task," High Commission of India in Colombo said in a tweet.

More than 150 cases of coronavirus have been reported from Sri Lanka. Globally, the virus has infected more than a million people. During a video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with leaders from SAARC countries last month had proposed the creation of COVID-19 Emergency Fund based on voluntary contributions from all the countries, with India making an initial offer of USD 10 million for the fund.

The fund can be used by any of the partner countries to meet the cost of immediate actions. The Prime Minister had informed that India is assembling a Rapid Response Team of doctors and specialists, along with testing kits and other equipment, which will be on stand-by, to be placed at the disposal of the countries, if required. (ANI)

