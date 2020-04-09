4 more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 43

Four more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Bihar, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 43, said Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary, state Health Department on Thursday. Kumar added that the new cases were four women who had come in contact with a person who had earlier tested positive for the infection and had a travel history to Oman.

With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 patients have recovered/discharged and one has migrated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.