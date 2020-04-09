Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two more people test positive for COVID-19 in Ludhiana

Two more people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Ludhiana, Punjab.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 09-04-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 10:29 IST
Two more people test positive for COVID-19 in Ludhiana
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Two more people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Ludhiana, Punjab. The total number of cases in the district has climbed to eight after the 24-year-old, and 15-year-old tested positive for the disease.

"Two people (a 15-year-old and a 24-year old) test positive for COVID-19 in Ludhiana. Total confirmed cases in the district are now eight," said Pardeep Aggarwal, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner. The total number of cases in Punjab is 101 including four either cured or discharged cases, and eight deaths were reported in the state, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases 5,734, including 5,095 active cases. Till now, 472 people have either been cured or discharged, and 166 deaths have taken place, as per the Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sub-Saharan Africa to fall into recession in 2020, says World Bank

The rapidly-spreading coronavirus outbreak is expected to push sub-Saharan Africa into recession in 2020 for the first time in 25 years, the World Bank said in a new forecast on Thursday.The banks Africas Pulse report said the regions econo...

'Times like these bring friends closer': PM after Trump's thank you for hydroxychloroquine export

Replying to President Donald Trumps appreciation after India allowed the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday once again hailed the strategic partnership shared betwe...

Hong Kong tourism chief pins hopes on recovery starting by July

The impact of the novel coronavirus on Hong Kongs tourism sector is unprecedented and the city can hope to start seeing things returning to normal by July, in part by trying to develop new markets, the head of the tourism board told Reuters...

Americans should never shake hands again: Fauci

US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has said that Americans should never shake hands again, underlining that the practise would not only prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus but also decrease instances of influenza dramati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020