Two more people test positive for COVID-19 in Ludhiana

Two more people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Ludhiana, Punjab. The total number of cases in the district has climbed to eight after the 24-year-old, and 15-year-old tested positive for the disease.

"Two people (a 15-year-old and a 24-year old) test positive for COVID-19 in Ludhiana. Total confirmed cases in the district are now eight," said Pardeep Aggarwal, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner. The total number of cases in Punjab is 101 including four either cured or discharged cases, and eight deaths were reported in the state, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases 5,734, including 5,095 active cases. Till now, 472 people have either been cured or discharged, and 166 deaths have taken place, as per the Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.