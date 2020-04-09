Left Menu
Sanitation workers wear protective gear for collecting garbage from houses of quarantined in Paharganj

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 11:50 IST
Sandeep, a sanitation worker while speaking to ANI on Thursday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Sanitation workers of North Delhi Municipal Corporation were seen wearing a personal protective gear for the collection of garbage from the houses of the quarantined in the Paharganj area on Thursday, for prevention of COVID-19 transmission. Speaking to ANI, Sandeep, a sanitisation who driving the vehicle carrying garbage said, "We have been provided with these kits as we have to go and collect the garbage from the houses where people have been kept under quarantine. We get new kits everyday and the old ones are burnt and disposed of. We are scared for our families but we are taking every possible preventive measure to stay safe."

The sanitisation workers here were seen wearing a fully covered suit and masks. "We have been getting these protective gear since the coronavirus started spreading. We change these suits daily," said another sanitisation worker.

With the danger of COVID-19 looming large in the country, the sanitation workers who are working at the hour of crisis are being exposed to the increasing risk of catching the infection, hence it becomes essential for these workers to wear protective gear while performing their jobs. So far, Delhi has reported 669 positive COVID-19 cases. 21 people have been cured/discharged or migrated while nine people have died due to the disease.

With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated. (ANI)

