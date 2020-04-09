CM Yogi Adityanath holds COVID-19 review meeting with senior administrative officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a COVID-19 review meeting with senior administrative officials at his official residence on Thursday. The Chief Minister and officials were seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing during the meeting.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Awasthi had announced that as per the decision taken by the Chief Minister, hotspots in 15 districts which have six or more cases of coronavirus will be sealed. So far, Uttar Pradesh has reported 361 positive COVID-19 cases. 27 people have been cured/discharged or migrated while four deaths have been reported in State.

With an increase of 540 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have recovered or discharged, while one case has migrated.

The death toll has also risen to 166 after 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

