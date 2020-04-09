Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Senate tells members to avoid Zoom over data security concerns - FT

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 12:55 IST
U.S. Senate tells members to avoid Zoom over data security concerns - FT
US Senate (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Senate has told its members to not use Zoom's video conferencing app due to data security concerns, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, even as the company attempts to stem a global backlash against its fast-growing app. Senators have been asked to find an alternative platform to use for remote working, the Financial Times reported citing a person who had seen the warning, adding that the Senate had stopped short of officially banning Zoom Video Communications Inc's service.

The use of Zoom has soared after political parties, corporate offices, schools, organizations and millions across the world started working from home after lockdowns were enforced to slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, the huge influx of users on its platform has raised concerns ranging from its lack of end-to-end encryption of meeting sessions, routing of traffic through China and "zoombombing," when uninvited guests crash meetings.

To address those concerns, the company has hired former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser and formed an advisory board to look into its privacy and safety practices. On Wednesday, Alphabet Inc's Google banned the desktop version of Zoom from its corporate laptops.

Taiwan and Germany had already put restrictions on Zoom's use, while Elon Musk's SpaceX has banned the app over security concerns. The company also faces a class-action lawsuit. Zoom did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Revised Swachhata-MoHUA App launched to handle COVID-related complaints

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs yesterday announced the launch of a revised version of the existing Swachhata-MoHUA App, at a video conference VC held with all States, Union Territories UTs and cities, under the Chairmanship of Sh...

Takeaway shares soar as orders recover from lockdown dip

Just Eat Takeaway shares jumped 10 on Thursday morning, as Europes largest online food ordering and delivery company said orders had recovered strongly from a dip in March when many countries closed restaurants to fight the coronavirus. Tak...

FEATURE-Poor city dwellers run greatest coronavirus risk

By Sophie Davies BARCELONA, April 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In working-class Roquetes, life looks good the Mediterranean glitters on the horizon and sun dapples the green hills behind. But in the coronavirus crisis, this modest Barcelo...

COVID-19: K'taka Mins, legislators to take 30 per cent pay cut for a year

Ministers and Members of Legislature in Karnataka will take a 30 per cent cut each in their salaries and allowances to fund the fight against coronavirus in the state, for a year. An ordinance to reduce the salaries of Ministers and legisla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020