Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt employees body requests LG, CM to shift quarantine centre from Gulabi Bagh

Delhi Government Employees Welfare Association has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, requesting them to shift a quarantine centre, holding 120 Tablighi Jamaat members, situated at a government school inside Gulabi Bagh area in the national capital to a location with less population.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 14:58 IST
Delhi govt employees body requests LG, CM to shift quarantine centre from Gulabi Bagh
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Government Employees Welfare Association has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, requesting them to shift a quarantine centre, holding 120 Tablighi Jamaat members, situated at a government school inside Gulabi Bagh area in the national capital to a location with less population. The Association appealed to the LG and the chief minister to "issue necessary directions to the authorities to shift the quarantine centre from Gulabi Bagh to a locality with less population".

The letter states that at present 120 members of the Tablighi Jamaat have been quarantined at the school located at Gulabi Bagh. "They have been quarantined here ignoring the fact that most of the staff residing here, is on emergency duty to contain 'Novel Coronavirus," the letter said. The letter pointed out that Gulabi Bagh was the biggest Delhi government employees residential colony and there are 2500 flats in the colony. "At present, 2500 officers and officials are residing there along with approximately 15,000 family members," the letter added.

The Tablighi Jamaat event, that took place in Nizamuddin Markaz in March, has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 in India with several positive cases linked to the gathering including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana. The national capital on Wednesday reported 93 COVID-19 positive cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of persons diagnosed with deadly virus to 669. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With tourists gone, Africa's conservationists brace for the worst

The orphaned baby elephants ambled in for their morning feed at Kenyas Sheldrick Wildlife Trust SWT, but the hundreds of visitors who would normally be waiting to watch them were absent. So were their dollars. As airports and borders closed...

UBS execs to donate millions to coronavirus fight as CEO cautions over uncertainty

UBSs most senior managers will each contribute the equivalent of three months salary to fight the new coronavirus, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on Thursday, as he cautioned over hopes for a swift recovery from the economic downturn c...

Spain reports slight drop in daily virus deaths

Spanish health authorities say that reported coronavirus infections and deaths have gone down again after a two-day uptick, hopefully signaling a return to the overall slowdown in the pandemic growth under a national lockdown. The Health Mi...

76-year-old man dies due to coronavirus in Jodhpur, 47 test positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Thursday: Official.

76-year-old man dies due to coronavirus in Jodhpur, 47 test positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Thursday Official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020