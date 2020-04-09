Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt files are major source of spread of coronavirus in offices, says former IMA president

Former Indian Medical Association president KK Aggarwal on Thursday said that the spread of coronavirus through an official file in the Madhya Pradesh Health department is not unexpected as government files are non-porous and have heavy accumulation of viral load on them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:07 IST
Govt files are major source of spread of coronavirus in offices, says former IMA president
KK Aggarwal speaking to ANI on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian Medical Association president KK Aggarwal on Thursday said that the spread of coronavirus through an official file in the Madhya Pradesh Health department is not unexpected as government files are non-porous and have heavy accumulation of viral load on them. Speaking exclusively to ANI, he said: "This is not unexpected as this is something known. Digital media should be used to transfer the files as government files are porous and on such papers, the virus can be there for more than two days."

He added: "This is a lesson for our entire country and government offices that after touching anything, you must wash your hands. " "Most of the government files are porous and have heavy viral accumulation on them and urgent files are moved on the same day and if anybody touches the file gets inflected as the virus is live on a surface for 24 hours to 72 hours. So, it is very important to wear gloves and wash hands after touching the file," he said.

Calling the coronavirus crisis a do-or-die situation, he said that there is a need to extend the lockdown for some period of time and simultaneously seal the hotspot areas. "It is a do-or-die situation but it is a situation where we should be able to manage better than the rest of the world. We do need to extend the lockdown for some period but simultaneously, we need to seal every area where a new case comes or the number of cases increases," said Aggarwal.

With regards to healthcare workers being abused by their residential neighbours, "It is a COVID world war going on around the world where instead of the army being on the forefront; it is the healthcare workers who are fighting this pandemic." The former IMA chief added: "The doctors need to be respected.We do understand people getting angry at times but it is the duty of the government to see to it that they come out with an ordinance to protect the healthcare workers."

India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated. The death toll has also risen to 166 after 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Labcorp, Ciox Health Agree To Collaborate On U.S. Covid-19 Patient Data Registry

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LABCORP - CO AND CIOX HEALTH ANNOUNCED AN AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE ON A COMPREHENSIVE U.S.-BASED COVID-19 PATIENT DATA REGISTRY Source text for Eikon Further company coverage...

People facing alcohol withdrawal symptoms require medical attention: Experts

The death of tipplers in Tamil Nadu in separate instances following the lockdown-triggered dry regime has turned the spotlight on withdrawal symptoms, with experts warning that some could even go into delirium and suggesting medical attenti...

Financial emergency in Goa, publish white paper: Cong to CM

Accusing the BJP-led Goa government of pushing the state into bankruptcy, the opposition Congress on Thursday demanded a white paper on the states financial condition. The party said there is a financial emergency in Goa and Chief Minister ...

Maharashtra Cabinet approves 30 percent salary cut of all legislators for a year: Ajit Pawar

The Maharashtra Cabinet approved the proposal for a 30 percent salary cut of all state legislators for a year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic loss due to the lockdown, according to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020