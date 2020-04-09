'No protective gear has been provided to us', says Anganwadi worker surveying COVID-19 Hotspot area in Noida

Anganwadi workers engaged in conducting a survey in Harola village, Sector-5, Noida--the area which has been identified as a COVID19 hotspot and sealed by the administration, say that they have only been provided with a mask and no other protective gear, here on Thursday. One of the Anganwadi workers, speaking to ANI said: "We go from door to door survey and collect information about whether people have any problems. We have been provided a single mask and nothing else."

While these workers are at maximum risk to catch the infection, she said that it is the government's duty to see that all essential items are being provided for. "There are no arrangements being made for our safety," she expressed. She added: "They expect us to work--which is what we are doing and whatever happens from here on, we shall see in the coming future. We hope that everything would be all right. "

India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated.

The death toll has also risen to 166 after 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

