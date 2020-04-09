Left Menu
Development News Edition

'No protective gear has been provided to us', says Anganwadi worker surveying COVID-19 Hotspot area in Noida

Anganwadi workers engaged in conducting a survey in Harola village, Sector-5, Noida--the area which has been identified as a COVID19 hotspot and sealed by the administration, say that they have only been provided with a mask and no other protective gear, here on Thursday.

ANI | Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:28 IST
'No protective gear has been provided to us', says Anganwadi worker surveying COVID-19 Hotspot area in Noida
Anganwadi workers at Harola village, Sector-5, Noida, UP. Image Credit: ANI

Anganwadi workers engaged in conducting a survey in Harola village, Sector-5, Noida--the area which has been identified as a COVID19 hotspot and sealed by the administration, say that they have only been provided with a mask and no other protective gear, here on Thursday. One of the Anganwadi workers, speaking to ANI said: "We go from door to door survey and collect information about whether people have any problems. We have been provided a single mask and nothing else."

While these workers are at maximum risk to catch the infection, she said that it is the government's duty to see that all essential items are being provided for. "There are no arrangements being made for our safety," she expressed. She added: "They expect us to work--which is what we are doing and whatever happens from here on, we shall see in the coming future. We hope that everything would be all right. "

India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated.

The death toll has also risen to 166 after 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Anamika Rashtrawar elavated as MD, CEO of IFFCO Tokio General Insurance

Anamika Roy Rashtrawar has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company Ltd, which makes her the first woman of a large private sector general insurance company to hold this position. Rashtrawar t...

BRIEF-Labcorp, Ciox Health Agree To Collaborate On U.S. Covid-19 Patient Data Registry

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LABCORP - CO AND CIOX HEALTH ANNOUNCED AN AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE ON A COMPREHENSIVE U.S.-BASED COVID-19 PATIENT DATA REGISTRY Source text for Eikon Further company coverage...

People facing alcohol withdrawal symptoms require medical attention: Experts

The death of tipplers in Tamil Nadu in separate instances following the lockdown-triggered dry regime has turned the spotlight on withdrawal symptoms, with experts warning that some could even go into delirium and suggesting medical attenti...

Financial emergency in Goa, publish white paper: Cong to CM

Accusing the BJP-led Goa government of pushing the state into bankruptcy, the opposition Congress on Thursday demanded a white paper on the states financial condition. The party said there is a financial emergency in Goa and Chief Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020