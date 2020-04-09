People from all sections of society working to ensure coronavirus-free nation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the people from all sections of society are working towards ensuring a 'coronavirus-free nation' and has urged everyone to download AarogyaSetu app. "Helping others is an essential part of India's culture. People from all sections of society have been working towards ensuring a Coronavirus-free nation. I appreciate Star Cement and Kalyan Bharti Trust for contributing towards PM-CARES," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the services provided by the AarogyaSetu app and urged everyone to download it. "Only feeling scared of COVID-19 will not help. We have to take the right precautions and fight this pandemic. AarogyaSetu is an important step in that direction. Have you all downloaded it," he asked in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said that the app lists help-desk numbers of various states. "Tracks the spread of COVID-19 and notifies you if someone around you is suffering from it. It also lists help-desk numbers of various states. Fantastic usage of technology to combat Coronavirus," he tweeted.

In one more tweet, he said: "This is very important to do. Remember, AarogyaSetu is more effective when more people around you download it. I hope all of you urge your family members and friends to download this App." The Central government had earlier also launched the AarogyaSetu app to connect health services with the people of the country to fight against the menace of coronavirus.

With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total positive coronavirus cases rose to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the 5,734 cases, 5,093 are active COVID-19 cases, and 472 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case is migrated. (ANI)

