Left Menu
Development News Edition

People from all sections of society working to ensure coronavirus-free nation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the people from all sections of society are working towards ensuring a 'coronavirus-free nation' and has urged everyone to download AarogyaSetu app.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:48 IST
People from all sections of society working to ensure coronavirus-free nation: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the people from all sections of society are working towards ensuring a 'coronavirus-free nation' and has urged everyone to download AarogyaSetu app. "Helping others is an essential part of India's culture. People from all sections of society have been working towards ensuring a Coronavirus-free nation. I appreciate Star Cement and Kalyan Bharti Trust for contributing towards PM-CARES," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the services provided by the AarogyaSetu app and urged everyone to download it. "Only feeling scared of COVID-19 will not help. We have to take the right precautions and fight this pandemic. AarogyaSetu is an important step in that direction. Have you all downloaded it," he asked in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said that the app lists help-desk numbers of various states. "Tracks the spread of COVID-19 and notifies you if someone around you is suffering from it. It also lists help-desk numbers of various states. Fantastic usage of technology to combat Coronavirus," he tweeted.

In one more tweet, he said: "This is very important to do. Remember, AarogyaSetu is more effective when more people around you download it. I hope all of you urge your family members and friends to download this App." The Central government had earlier also launched the AarogyaSetu app to connect health services with the people of the country to fight against the menace of coronavirus.

With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total positive coronavirus cases rose to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the 5,734 cases, 5,093 are active COVID-19 cases, and 472 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case is migrated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Rajasthan govt makes wearing masks mandatory in urban areas, mandis.

COVID-19 Rajasthan govt makes wearing masks mandatory in urban areas, mandis....

England's coronavirus hospital death toll rises 765 to 7,248

The coronavirus death toll in English hospitals rose 765 to 7,248, up from 6,483 day before, The Sun newspaper reported.NHS England, which supplies the figures each day, did not confirm the numbers and could not explain why the figures had ...

COVID-19: Goa police issues advisory for WhatsApp users to combat fake news

The Goa Police have issued an advisory for the users and admins of WhatsApp in an attempt to fight fake news even as the country battles with COVID-19. The police in its circular has issued a list of instructions and has asked people to not...

Turkey will require social media giants to appoint local representatives -draft law

Turkey will require foreign social media companies with high internet traffic to appoint a representative in the country to address concerns raised by authorities over content on their platforms, a draft law seen by Reuters showed on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020