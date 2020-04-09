Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Goa police issues advisory for WhatsApp users to combat fake news

The Goa Police have issued an advisory for the users and admins of WhatsApp in an attempt to fight fake news even as the country battles with COVID-19.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:00 IST
COVID-19: Goa police issues advisory for WhatsApp users to combat fake news
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Goa Police have issued an advisory for the users and admins of WhatsApp in an attempt to fight fake news even as the country battles with COVID-19. The police in its circular has issued a list of instructions and has asked people to not post fake news, hate speech or misinformation in WhatsApp groups.

It has also asked people to check the source and veracity of any news/image/video/meme you receive, before posting it on the group. The admins of WhatsApp groups have also been asked to inform the police if any member resorts to mischief and share objectionable content.

"Any violations will be dealt with firmly as per law including apprehension of the offenders and appropriate action under the preventive sections of law," mentioned the police in its circular.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi, Russia move closer to record oil cut deal - sources

OPEC and other oil nations held talks on Thursday on record production cuts of up to 20 million barrels per day, equivalent to about 20 of global supplies, to support prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis, OPEC and Russian sources said....

Truck loaded with marble slabs reaches HP after crossing several states despite lockdown

Mandi, Apr 9 PTI A truck loaded with marble slabs reached Himachal Pradeshs Mandi district from Rajasthan after crossing several states despite the lockdown, police said on Thursday. Himachal Pradeshs Mande intercepted the truck in Sundern...

Fed rolls out USD 2.3 trillion to stabilize govts, businesses

The Federal Reserve is taking additional steps to provide up to USD 2.3 trillion in loans to support the economy. The money will target American households and businesses, as well as local governments besieged by the coronavirus outbreak. T...

Give relief package to MSMEs in distress due to COVID19 pandemic: Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs in the country are in deep distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the Central government to announce tax sops and a Rs one-lakh crore relief p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020