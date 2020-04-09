Left Menu
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:52 IST
Italian yields falls as EU finance ministers meet again on rescue package

Italian government bond yields fell on Thursday after European Union budget hawk Austria said it was willing to compromise to reach a deal on the bloc's response to the coronavirus crisis.

However, euro bonds remain out of the question, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said on Thursday. Earlier, Italian two-year BTP yields rose to a three-week high as investors waited to see whether European finance ministers would be able to agree on an economic rescue package.

Yields across core euro zone bond markets were down by 3 to 6 basis points. The spread of the novel coronavirus has shut down most European economies, prompting officials to look for creative ways to revive growth, including issuing commonly shared debt known as "coronabonds".

But EU ministers on Wednesday failed to agree on a rescue package to help economies recover from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak because of a feud between Italy and the Netherlands. They will give it another go on Thursday, they said.

"While we do anticipate an agreement will be reached as regards the use of the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) and its existing funding tools and capacity, we also expect this will fall short of what Italy and Spain would like to see tabled," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank. The annual cost to Germany of jointly issuing debt with other euro zone states should amount to a maximum of around 0.36% of economic output, research by U.S. bank Jefferies showed on Wednesday, in one of the first cost estimates of the hotly disputed project.

Germany, together with the Netherlands, failed to agree with the southern countries on which conditions coronabonds would be issued, believing it would lead to wealthier countries underwriting the debt of southern peers. Diplomatic sources and officials said the feud was blocking progress on half a trillion euros worth of aid. The Italian 2-year government bond yield was last down 3 bps at 0.66%, having earlier risen more than 12 bps to 0.813%, its highest since March 19. It remained way below the level it skyrocketed to on March 17 when it rose above 1.5%.

The 10-year Italian yield was down 5 bps at 1.601%, with its German and Dutch equivalents down 4 bps at -0.35% and -0.076% respectively. In France and Belgium, 10-year yields fell by 5 and 6 bps. Italian debt was also supported by comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in the afternoon session.

The U.S. central bank will continue to use all the tools at its disposal until the U.S. economy begins to fully rebound from the harm caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak, Powell said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

