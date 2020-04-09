Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: E-filing of cases begins in Orissa HC

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:13 IST
COVID-19: E-filing of cases begins in Orissa HC

The Orissa High Court has introduced e-filing and hearing of cases through video conferencing in view of the ongoing lockdown aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus. A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Kumari Sanju Panda took a decision to this effect on Wednesday and from Thursday the Video Conferencing Scheme-2020 was made effective.

The high court observed that the scheme has been formulated with the aim to ensure citizens have access to justice during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. The 21-day lockdown from March 25 was imposed by the central government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. With this scheme, litigants as well as lawyers can file cases, appear and argue cases from their home through video conferencing and they need not visit the court.

The bench also said litigants should not visit the court for obtaining the copies of its orders. "The court orders, uploaded in the high court website, can be downloaded and they shall be treated at par with the certified copies," the high court said.

The provisions of the scheme shall remain in force from April 9, 2020, till the exigencies arising out of COVID- 19 persists. However, the high court may extend the period and scope of applicability of this scheme with such amendments, the high court said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Navy undertakes medical evacuation trials

The Indian Navy has undertaken medical evacuation trials, including the exercise of airlifting patients on Lakshadweep islands in the aftermath of novel coronavirus scare, a defense spokesman said here on Thursday. Lakshadweep MP Mohammad F...

UK retailer Debenhams enters administration again

British department store group Debenhams went into administration for the second time in 12 months on Thursday, seeking to protect itself from legal action by creditors during the coronavirus crisis that could have pushed it into liquidatio...

As COVID-19 interrupts blood donation, govt issues guidelines for safe blood collection

In the wake of&#160;the coronavirus pandemic interrupting blood donation exercises, the National Blood Transfusion Council&#160;NBTC has issued interim recommendations to the states emphasising that voluntary blood donation and blood collec...

Italian PM Conte tells unions factories will remain shut for now

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told trade unions on Thursday the government did not yet consider it possible to re-start production in factories shut down to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, a union leader said. The Prime Minister conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020