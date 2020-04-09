HC partially lifts police ban on use of vehicles

The Orissa High Court on Thursday directed the state government to bring out a composite planning on availability of essential commodities locally so that people during the lockdown period can walk the distance to procure them. "Until such mechanism is in place during which medicines, vegetables and grocery items are available within walking distance for all... there should not be a complete ban of movement of two-wheelers in the state", the HC said while adjudicating over a number of petitions.

The HC order further said that the relaxation of use of two-wheelers be made subject to satisfactory explanation by such riders. "This (order) may not be construed as complete lifting of ban," said the bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Kumari Sanju Panda.

"As it is for a complete lockdown situation, people of the state are also in serious misery and complete ban of movement of two-wheelers in absence of system of making availability of essential commodities at walking distance will add further to the miseries. We hope and trust that the government and appropriate department and the DG of Police will look into this from the humanitarian approach and angle." The high court also directed the state government to release the vehicles seized by the police after obtaining undertakings from the owners that he or she should not use the vehicle during the lockdown period. "It is directed that vehicles already seized shall be released by obtaining undertaking from the person concerned, from which such vehicles are being seized, that he/she shall not utilise the same any further," the HC said.

"Such vehicles shall be released at least thrice without imposing fine and only on above undertaking. Such practice may continue at least till the government comes up a with proper guideline and mechanism for making available of useful commodities within walkable distance," the high court said..

