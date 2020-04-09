Left Menu
Haryana CM announces double salary of doctors, nurses on front lines of COVID-19 battle

haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced that his government will double the salary of the medical personnel deployed on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File). Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 9 (ANI):haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced that his government will double the salary of the medical personnel deployed on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle. "As long as the COVID-19 pandemic lasts, those who are involved in care, treatment or testing of COVID-19 patients, will be paid double the amount of their salary" the Chief Minister said.

The state government has further decided to provide Rs 30 lakh cover, in case of death, to the police personnel directly engaged in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.Earlier, even the Punjab government had announced special health insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh each for the police personnel and sanitation workers in the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 So far 169 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed from Haryana, as the country's total cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,865 cases, 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged. (ANI)

