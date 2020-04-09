Andhra Pradesh reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths today

Left Menu
Fifteen more COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday according to Arja Srikanth, State Nodal Officer.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 09-04-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 23:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Fifteen more COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday according to Arja Srikanth, State Nodal Officer. Out of these 15 cases, 11 cases have been reported in Prakasam 2 in Guntur, 1 each in East Godavari and Kadapa.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 363 including 10 discharged people and 6 deaths. Earlier today, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired a review meeting with the officials of the state today in Amaravati, over COVID-19.

The CM has directed the officials to conduct a comprehensive survey of households, including more details in the questionnaire on a real-time basis, besides including the ICMR guidelines. He instructed the officials to include 6,289 symptomatic members in the third survey as well. India's total COVID-19 cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, with 591 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

