Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citizens should remember fundamental duties amid pandemic: HC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 12:36 IST
Citizens should remember fundamental duties amid pandemic: HC

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court said while the government machinery is expected to take effective measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, citizens are also expected to remind themselves of their fundamental duties. Justice P B Varale on Wednesday was hearing a suo moto (on its own) petition on the difficulties faced by migrant workers, daily wagers and health workers amid the pandemic.

The court in its order noted that the Union and state governments have been issuing notifications and guidelines asking people to avoid gatherings and congregations and maintain social distancing. "However, there are still some citizens who are committing breach of these directions and guidelines very casually and some citizens are even indulging in acts of disturbance of social and communal harmony," Justice Varale said.

"In such a situation, in my opinion, this is right time to remind ourselves the fundamental duties of a citizen. Often, citizens show serious concern about their fundamental rights, but then forget the fundamental duties," the court said.

The court observed that in the backdrop of this unforeseen situation, citizens should remember Article 51-A of the Constitution of India that refers to fundamental duties. "In this difficult time, we may remind ourselves that it is a fundamental duty of a citizen to promote harmony and spirit of common brotherhood amongst all the people of India and probably, this is an immediate need of the time," the court said.

Aurangabad District Collector Uday Chaudhari had informed the court on Wednesday that all migrant workers, daily wagers and needy persons were provided meals, shelter and medicines. The bench directed the government and the civic body to also consider providing a link between the needy and charitable organisations that are willing to help out.

The district administration may also consider establishing a link between farmers, who supply vegetables, fruits and food grains, and consumers, the court directed. On the issue of problems faced by health workers in their housing societies, the court was informed that the authorities were spreading awareness to ensure that doctors, nurses and other medical staff are not troubled.

Justice Varale was also informed that the state government had sanctioned the purchase of 3,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and 50,000 hydroxychloroquine 400 mg tablets. All health workers are now equipped with PPE and there are as many as 919 kits available in reserve, the court was told.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on April 15..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF approves $147 mln to help Gabon fight coronavirus - statement

The International Monetary Funds IMF Executive Board has approved a disbursement of 147 million under its Rapid Financing Instrument to help Gabon confront the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund said in a statement.In the short term,...

As Greeks lower volume, experts can hear the earth's murmurs

Greek researchers say a sudden decline in human-generated noise levels due to a nationwide coronavirus lockdown is giving them valuable insights into the inner rumblings of earth.Greece is often rattled by earthquakes, most causing no serio...

Banish fear to win battle against COVID-19, say Kerala's recovered patients

Conquering fear is the most crucial step in the fight against COVID-19, said two Gulf returnees who were cured of the deadly disease after undergoing treatment at the government hospital in this town, Keralas hotspot for the virus. Abdul Ga...

Hungary reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases

Hungarys confirmed coronavirus cases have increased by 210 to 1,190, the single largest daily increase since the outbreak of the virus, government data showed on Friday.Prime Minister Viktor Orbans government prolonged a nationwide lockdown...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020