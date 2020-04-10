Allahabad HC rejects objections raised by BJP MP Sanghmitra, to examine election petition filed against her

Allahabad HC rejects objections raised by BJP MP Sanghmitra, to examine election petition filed against herPTI | Allahabad | Updated: 10-04-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 20:07 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Friday rejected preliminary objections raised by BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya against a petition filed by Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav, challenging her election from the Badaun parliamentary seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Justice Ramesh Sinha ha May 6, 2020 as the next date of hearing.
In July, Yadav had moved a petition in the Allahabad High Court challenging the election of Sanghmitra Maurya from Badaun constituency. Sanghmitra, daughter of Uttar Pradesh minister Swamy Prasad Maurya, had defeated Yadav by around 18,000 votes.
While rejecting the objections of Sanghmitra Maurya, the court said, “In my considered opinion, the contention advanced by counsel for Maurya that petitioner Dharmendra Yadav’s statement in the election petition raises no cause of action is wholly unfounded. It is a well settled law that if the election petition speaks about the material facts and concise statements on which the election petitioner relies upon are stated in the election petition, the same should not be thrown at the threshold.” The petitioner has requested the court to declare the election of Sanghmitra Maurya as null and void. Yadav has challenged the election of Sanghmitra Maurya on the ground that it is a case of improper acceptance of nomination.
In the petition, he also said that there is no disclosure of Sanghmitra Maurya’s marital status..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Allahabad High Court
- Samajwadi Party
- BJP
- Badaun
- Lok Sabha
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
Mamata accuses BJP IT cell of spreading fake news on Bengal corona cases
CG: NIA arrests two for 2019 killings of BJP MLA and four cops
As BJP celebrates 40th anniversary, Modi asks workers to help those in need amid coronavirus
PM Modi to address BJP workers today as party observes 40th foundation day
Sonia Gandhi's remarks on lockdown insensitive; this is not time for politics but to serve country unitedly: BJP chief J P Nadda.